Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $122,000 Investment in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 1,123.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 11,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.0903 dividend. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently -163.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins lowered Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.