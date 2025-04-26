Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $135,000 Investment in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,139,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 793,470 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 961,367 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 637,103 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2,893.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 400,289 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 620,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after buying an additional 133,200 shares in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.10. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $15.77.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

