Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,851,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 248,329 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,155,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 658,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 190,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at $5,691,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $7.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.29. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $9.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 68.04% and a negative net margin of 119.76%. The firm had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

