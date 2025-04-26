Cerity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Vale by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,349,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298,912 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,163,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557,888 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,721,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001,228 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,305,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Vale by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,965,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,396,000 after buying an additional 2,014,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. Vale had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.3758 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

