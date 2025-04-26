Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,194 Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Machines were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUNR. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 751.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Intuitive Machines by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUNR. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Intuitive Machines from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Intuitive Machines Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $8.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.33. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $54.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Machines

In other news, CFO Peter Mcgrath sold 37,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $292,255.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 438,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,628.32. The trade was a 7.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Vontur sold 9,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $208,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,760. This represents a 8.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,700 shares of company stock worth $589,489 in the last three months. 73.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Machines

(Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.