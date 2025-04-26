Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,253 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

NYSE PBI opened at $8.47 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Insider Transactions at Pitney Bowes

In other news, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 481,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $5,182,513.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 584,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,529.72. This trade represents a 45.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 35,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $315,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,598.48. This trade represents a 22.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,976,529 shares of company stock worth $19,832,809. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

