Cerity Partners LLC Sells 177,521 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,521 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of FTC Solar worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 64,325 shares in the last quarter. 45.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FTC Solar news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila bought 16,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,048.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,194.44. This represents a 0.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on FTC Solar from $0.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on FTC Solar from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on FTC Solar from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $3.00 price objective on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

FTC Solar Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.25.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

