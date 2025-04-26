Cerity Partners LLC Sells 19,270 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,270 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 22.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RKT opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.38 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 15.47 and a quick ratio of 15.47. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s payout ratio is 801.25%.

Several analysts have commented on RKT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

