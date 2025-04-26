Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,792 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBLU opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.69. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $8.31.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nik Mittal purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $614,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,960.02. This represents a 608.16 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,747.50. This trade represents a 26.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JBLU shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.15 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.09.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

