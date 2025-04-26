Cerity Partners LLC Sells 4,390 Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 929,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 49,898 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PKST opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $16.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.83 million, a PE ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 1.70.

Peakstone Realty Trust ( NYSE:PKST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.85. Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -321.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKST. UBS Group assumed coverage on Peakstone Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Peakstone Realty Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

