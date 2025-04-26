Cerity Partners LLC Sells 4,625 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,691 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 1,446.0% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,754,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $722,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43,730,207 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Banc of California by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,393,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953,380 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Banc of California by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,525,000 after purchasing an additional 62,269 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Banc of California by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,281,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after acquiring an additional 221,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,252,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,364,000 after buying an additional 19,076 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BANC. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Banc of California from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Banc of California from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Banc of California Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE BANC opened at $13.20 on Friday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Banc of California had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $266.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

