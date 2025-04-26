Cerity Partners LLC Sells 63,018 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,018 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at $9,446,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 4,301.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 249,500 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 517,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.71.

LCID has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $1.13 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

