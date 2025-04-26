Cerity Partners LLC Sells 7,281 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,281 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 257.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 56,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 7.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 70,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 40,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 4,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $41,569.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,552. The trade was a 3.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 58.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRSR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Corsair Gaming from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

Shares of CRSR opened at $7.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $780.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $13.02.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Corsair Gaming had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

