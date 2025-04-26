Cerity Partners LLC Trims Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 173,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 32,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 22,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

NYSE HL opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 117.02 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.08. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $7.68.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $249.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Insider Activity at Hecla Mining

In related news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 32,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $167,764.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 246,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,559.20. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Krcmarov acquired 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $34,755.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 331,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,518.24. This represents a 2.02 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,915 shares of company stock worth $300,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

