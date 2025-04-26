Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,519 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 2,317.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 22,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $186,009.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,479,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,806,304.80. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 74,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $598,147.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,206 shares in the company, valued at $653,708.30. This represents a 47.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,270 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

MCW has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

MCW stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

