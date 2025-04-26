Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,531 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ardelyx news, Director David M. Mott bought 77,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $388,645.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,015,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,077,470. The trade was a 4.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 5,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $29,061.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 285,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,140.16. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,076 shares of company stock valued at $823,804. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ardelyx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARDX

Ardelyx Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $5.26 on Friday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $9.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.16 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardelyx Profile

(Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.