Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Certara were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 839.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Certara by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Certara by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Certara by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Certara by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CERT. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Certara from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Certara from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Certara from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

