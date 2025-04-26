Chemring Group (OTC:CMGMF) Stock Price Up 12.3% – What’s Next?

Chemring Group PLC (OTC:CMGMF – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.11 and last traded at C$5.11. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.55.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.64.

About Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

