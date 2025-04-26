Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $58.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMG. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $51.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $69.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,597.1% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 66,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 62,288 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $4,709,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $668,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.