Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.54% from the company’s current price.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 4.8 %

CMG stock opened at $51.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $56.29. The company has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,597.1% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 66,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 62,288 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,709,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.