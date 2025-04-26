Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Stake Lifted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,201 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,733,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,328,000 after buying an additional 5,319,535 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,498,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,329 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in Clarivate by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 9,192,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,699,000 after buying an additional 1,816,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,750,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,454,000 after acquiring an additional 538,907 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,492,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,930 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Clarivate Stock Performance

CLVT opened at $3.62 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

