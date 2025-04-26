Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSF. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $2,673,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:PSF opened at $19.32 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.04.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Cuts Dividend
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Short Sellers Gave Up on These 3 Names Recently
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 Boring Stocks Outperforming the Market This Year
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- If You Wanted To Buy AbbVie and Didn’t, There’s Still Time To Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.