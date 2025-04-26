Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSF. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $2,673,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PSF opened at $19.32 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.04.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Featured Stories

