Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cohu were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cohu by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,733,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 53,096 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $903,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cohu alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COHU shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cohu from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Cohu Stock Performance

NASDAQ COHU opened at $16.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.60 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 6.38. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu Profile

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.