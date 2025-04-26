Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 240,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,263 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 643.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 1,538.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Consolidated Water

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Mctaggart sold 2,000 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,860. This trade represents a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Consolidated Water Price Performance

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

NASDAQ CWCO opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $374.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

