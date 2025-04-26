CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CorMedix were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CorMedix by 685.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 169,397 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 1,398.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 156,086 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CorMedix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CorMedix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $937,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CorMedix during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CorMedix alerts:

CorMedix Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CRMD opened at $9.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.16 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.57. CorMedix Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CorMedix ( NASDAQ:CRMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CorMedix

CorMedix Profile

(Free Report)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.