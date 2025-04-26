Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,488 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.11% of Coursera worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coursera during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Coursera by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coursera from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.52.

NYSE COUR opened at $8.75 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $46,363.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 180,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,211.38. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

