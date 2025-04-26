Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $11,711,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,181,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,452,000 after buying an additional 106,440 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $4,597,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth about $2,470,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 17,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.88 million, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp acquired 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,140,825.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,542,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,446,015. This represents a 1.05 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 190,700 shares of company stock valued at $7,295,089 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CBRL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

