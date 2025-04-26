DA Davidson Boosts Earnings Estimates for Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Valmont Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $18.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $18.38. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valmont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $18.07 per share.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $969.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.04 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

Valmont Industries stock opened at $292.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.66 and a 200 day moving average of $319.03. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $202.01 and a one year high of $379.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Valmont Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 395.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 82.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

