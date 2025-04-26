DA Davidson Cuts Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target to $37.00

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cadence Bank’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cadence Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.36.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CADE

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.48. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $40.20.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $448.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 716.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 223.3% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.