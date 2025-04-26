DA Davidson Cuts Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $135.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $145.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.54.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $110.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $142.04.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $643.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.11 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.32, for a total value of $310,309.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,752.56. This represents a 10.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 4,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $553,209.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 206,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,088,465.14. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,315 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,767,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 286,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,076,000 after buying an additional 16,668 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

