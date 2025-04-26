Danaher’s (DHR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $277.00 target price (down from $299.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.40.

Shares of DHR opened at $197.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $141.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Danaher’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $1,277,541.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,149.90. The trade was a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,750,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,715,641,000 after purchasing an additional 315,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,358,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,056,996,000 after buying an additional 315,446 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $2,130,740,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Danaher by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,589,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,971,609,000 after acquiring an additional 441,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Danaher by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,934,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,821,477,000 after acquiring an additional 992,594 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

