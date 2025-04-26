Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Danaos were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Danaos by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaos by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Danaos by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Danaos by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DAC opened at $80.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Danaos Co. has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $98.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The shipping company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.02). Danaos had a net margin of 49.81% and a return on equity of 16.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 29.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.12%.

Danaos announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 14th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Danaos in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Danaos Company Profile



Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

