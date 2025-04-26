Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLAY. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $673.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.86. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

