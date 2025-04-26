Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.87% from the company’s previous close.

DK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Delek US from $21.00 to $13.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $13.10 on Thursday. Delek US has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $29.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.88. The company has a market cap of $818.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.01). Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Delek US will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $38,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 49,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190.60. This represents a 6.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,055 shares of company stock valued at $70,787. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 51.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,065,000 after buying an additional 508,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,368,000 after acquiring an additional 63,502 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 209,474 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Delek US by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

