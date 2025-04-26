Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DDS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Dillard’s stock opened at $336.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.57. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $282.24 and a 12 month high of $510.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $13.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.84 by $3.64. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Dillard’s Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 2.71%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

