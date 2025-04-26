Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPU. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Client First Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,799,000.

Get Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.45 million, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of -1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72. Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $43.10.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

(Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.