Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Trading Up 3.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.08 and last traded at $14.08. 10,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 36,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.3516 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

