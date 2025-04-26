DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

DXC Technology stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.53. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $24.83.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 273.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 62,857 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 823,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

