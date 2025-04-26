Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $478.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $518.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.44.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV stock opened at $421.55 on Wednesday. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $362.21 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $420.00 and its 200-day moving average is $408.48.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. The business had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,061,809.14. This represents a 19.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,970.80. This represents a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock worth $3,521,612. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

