Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 361.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 30,792 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth approximately $9,296,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 766,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EBS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Neal Franklin Fowler sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $204,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,413. This trade represents a 25.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Trading Up 2.4 %

EBS opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $298.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.14.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.67 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 18.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 31st that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

(Free Report)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.