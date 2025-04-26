Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given “Sell” Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $86.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.54.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Enphase Energy stock opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.29. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $44.83 and a 1-year high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $6,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,881,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,276,617.60. This represents a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $83,519.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,139.68. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 19,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,339,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,214,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,778 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $5,324,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $584,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

