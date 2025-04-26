Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 32,375 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,375 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $72,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6,572.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 477.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period.

Shares of DFLV opened at $28.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

