Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,203 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Axos Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

AX opened at $62.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average of $69.48. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $88.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,482.50. This trade represents a 41.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

