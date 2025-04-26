Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 258 Shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parks & Resorts were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRKS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,548,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,575,000 after purchasing an additional 599,043 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,548,000 after buying an additional 450,670 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,452,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,609,000 after buying an additional 19,012 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 555,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,292,000.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

United Parks & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRKS opened at $44.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average of $52.03. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $60.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $342,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,345. This represents a 38.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.