Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,590 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 2,112.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 16,314.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Carter’s Price Performance

Carter’s stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.10. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $72.77.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $291.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.86 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.62%.

About Carter’s

(Free Report)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.