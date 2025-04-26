Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.73 Million Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,377 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WNS were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WNS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in WNS by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,483,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,307,000 after purchasing an additional 312,519 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,733,000 after purchasing an additional 53,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WNS by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,693,000 after acquiring an additional 88,698 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 333,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,805,000 after purchasing an additional 32,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 321,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after buying an additional 29,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on WNS from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on WNS from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

NYSE:WNS opened at $60.08 on Friday. WNS has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.15). WNS had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 10.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that WNS will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

