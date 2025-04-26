Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1,478.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,910,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,024,000 after acquiring an additional 10,219,630 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,500,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,983,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 233,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,892,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AAAU opened at $32.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.