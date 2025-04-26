Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 248,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,103 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 107,435 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,653,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 31,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $12.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.17 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 257.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

