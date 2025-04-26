Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 269,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,256 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPDN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $848,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $134,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Stock Performance

SPDN stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $13.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

