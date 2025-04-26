Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,008 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,093,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,205,000 after buying an additional 2,109,116 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,813,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,843,000 after purchasing an additional 452,426 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,351,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,780,000 after purchasing an additional 134,212 shares during the period. Finally, BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,438,000.

RECS opened at $32.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.93. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.49.

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

